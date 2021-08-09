Today's Forecast: Warm, humid, scattered thunderstorms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our best chances for showers and storms in this 7-day period are Monday, late Tuesday evening (some strong/severe possible here), and then again later Thursday evening with the arrival of a cold front. Expect high-level humidity to be the main story through Thursday with daytime highs commonly in the mid to upper 80s to around 90. Cooler and drier air filters in for Friday and beyond.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible under most of these cells. Strong to marginally severe storms with wind gusts are possible. Highs in the low/mid 80s and humid. South winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with evening showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall. Drying out overnight. Lows near 70 and humid. South to southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance for late evening/overnight showers & thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the 90s. Southwest winds at 7 to 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Evening showers and thunderstorms develop. Some may be strong to severe. Highs near 90. Heat indices in the 90s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

