Today's Forecast: Warm and very wet pattern begins

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Today is the start of a very active, warm and humid pattern, with several rounds of rain and thunderstorms ahead this week. The round of rain that moved through overnight is on its way out, and we're trending mostly dry through today. We hang onto some shower chances mainly north of I-96, otherwise we'll be under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be breezy around 15-25 mph out of the southwest, helping to boost temperatures up into the low to middle 70s. Our next round of showers moves in around midnight, bringing steady rain and a few embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures fall to around 60. Most of Monday is also trending dry. We start mostly cloudy but should see some sunshine towards the afternoon. Shower and storm chances return by the evening, and some storms could be strong with West Michigan under a Marginal risk for severe weather. However, the better chance for severe storms will come on Tuesday. Rain and storm chances will stay in the forecast daily this week, with temperatures in the 70s.

TODAY: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Some afternoon showers possible north of I-96. Highs in the low/mid 70s. SW wind 15-25 mph, gusts 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: Steady, widespread rain with a few embedded thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. SW wind 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy becoming partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Chance showers/storms by the evening, some strong-severe possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy becoming partly sunny. Rain and thunderstorms in afternoon/evening, severe storms possible. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms likely, some strong-severe possible. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

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