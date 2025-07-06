Today's Forecast; Warm and humid with showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Today is a FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY due to occasional pockets of heavy rain moving through the area! A very warm and humid air mass is parked over the area and with a cold front moving into the state today, pockets of showers and storms will develop. Severe weather is not likely, though a portion of our area is included in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center for an isolated severe thunderstorm. Not everyone will see the rain, but areas that are fortunate enough to get the showers and storms will pick up some much needed rain. We expect slightly cooler and noticeably drier air to arrive later tonight into Monday. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. LAKE MICHIGAN: Small Craft Advisory and BEACH HAZARD STATEMENTS from Ottawa county to the north for the potential for dangerous swim conditions; especially on the beaches that are south of the piers.

TONIGHT: Drying out. Lows in the mid-60s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Morning clouds, otherwise some afternoon sunshine. A bit cooler and less humid. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly dry and warmer. Chance isolated shower or storm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Very warm. Chance few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Very warm and muggy. Chance few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

