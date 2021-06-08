Today's Forecast: Warm and humid with scattered showers & storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Tuesday will start off foggy, warm and humid as we expect another day of diurnal (daytime heating) spotty showers and storms. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible again during the afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Thunderstorms are not expected to become severe this week, but slow-moving showers and thunderstorms can provide locally heavy rain with all the moisture in the atmosphere. Unfortunately, a number of locations may dodge the heaviest of the rains as activity is to be spotty to scattered. Common dew points over the next several days will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s making it feel very tropical outdoors. The warm and above normal temperatures are likely to last through much of this coming week. We also expect extensive marine fog over Lake Michigan due to the warm, moist airmass over the cooler waters of the lake.

TODAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the low/middle 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for evening showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube