Today's Forecast: Warm and humid, scattered storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A cold front will approach from the northwest today. As this blasts through the state, it will serve as a focusing mechanism for some thunderstorm development. It's most likely this will occur near and east of 131 during the middle of the day and continue to work east through the evening. Heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning are the biggest threats, although an isolated marginally severe cell is possible with strong winds and/or large hail. By Sunday, it turns less humid and we'll see more sunshine. After a small chance for a few showers on Monday (especially northeast of Grand Rapids), we're back to a dry, sunny and comfortable weather pattern. Most outdoor plans look great going into next week.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds become west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Wind becomes calm.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube