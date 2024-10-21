Today's Forecast: Very warm & sunny!

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: We have quiet and warm weather on the way for a couple of days, but a dip in temperatures and change in conditions isn't far away. A Mild start Monday leads to expected highs in the mid to upper 70s! Even Tuesday highs will be near 75 degrees. Monday will be fully sunny and Tuesday will have some clouds mix in, but both will see no rain, which is starting to become a concern given our dry stretch since the end of August. Our only chances of rain this week are light opportunities both Wednesday with a cold front and Friday night with a weak system moving into the Great Lakes. Neither look to bring us much in the way of beneficial rainfall, so the dry pattern won't be broken. Expect cooler temps only in the low 50s on Thursday, though. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild with lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: A few clouds. Little breezy out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, with highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

