Today's Forecast: Very icy, windy and sharply colder with snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: There is a WEATHER READY ALERT for this morning's commute, as icy conditions have developed on area roads following yesterday's widespread rain and melting snow. Scattered snow showers and gusty winds will create additional challenges, with blowing snow and visibility issues, especially in lakeshore counties. There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the lakeshore and Kalamazoo County from 10 p.m. tonight until 1 p.m. Friday. Snow totals will be in the 2-4" range, with around an inch or less elsewhere. Gusty winds will create blowing snow and low visibility, and any road with standing water left on it will freeze as temperatures plummet into the 20s. Be prepared for icy spots. Snow showers end Friday afternoon with highs staying in the 20s. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all of West Michigan through this evening. The pattern becomes much quieter starting this weekend, with highs back in the 30s. Looking ahead, temperatures will warm "above average" for Christmas week, with no major storms on the horizon.

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT DAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HIGH WIND ADVISORY Windy and much colder. Icy morning commute. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Wind Chills: 5-10 degrees

TONIGHT: Cold and quiet. Watch for icy patches. Lows: Near 20. Winds: Bec. S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with late day light snow showers . Highs in the mid- 30s.

SUNDAY: WINTER SOLSTICE 10:03AM Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper-20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Quiet. Highs around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 40-degrees. Chance of a few rain showers

THURSDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid-40s

