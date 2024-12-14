Today's Forecast: Very Cold Start; Fading Sunshine; Breezy and Milder Afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: West Michigan is waking up to a very cold morning, but a rebound in temperatures will be underway starting this afternoon. Today will be breezy and slightly milder, with highs back above freezing in the low-mid 30s. A batch of moisture arriving later tonight into early Sunday morning could produce a 3-6 hour period of freezing drizzle or lt. freezing rain. The most likely time for this to occur will be from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. Sunday. If you will be out later this evening, roads could become icy. Rain showers are likely for Sunday, with high in the low 40s, with some locations receiving as much as a quarter to a half an inch. Much of the snow is going to melt away, as temperatures get even warmer for Monday. Another batch of rain is possible to start the week, with Monday's highs likely to approach 50 degrees Monday. Colder air will gradually settle in for the rest of the week, as much of the week will be dry until Friday. There is a slight chance for a rain/snow mix Wednesday, but Friday represents the next best chance for precipitation arriving as snow to close out the week. Stay with FOX17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Very cold start. Fading sunshine with increasing cloudiness. Breezy and milder with highs in the low-mid 30s. Chance rain or freezing rain developing after 6 p.m.

TONIGHT Rain or freezing rain overnight through Daybreak Sunday, with overnight temperatures in the low 30s. Winds east at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain showers, especially during the morning hours. Milder afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50-degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows near freezing.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly dry through there is a chance for a period of rain/snow. Highs in the low-mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and colder. Highs in the low 30s.

FRIDAY: Chance snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

