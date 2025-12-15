Today's Forecast; Very cold and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Today will be the final day of this arctic blast across West Michigan, as a moderating trend develops for much of this week. Today will be bitterly cold, however, with morning temperatures in the teens and wind chills at the bus stop near zero in most areas. In areas where temperatures are below about 15-degrees, the salt and melting chemicals won't be effective on road surfaces, so travel will remain quite slippery for this morning's commute. A slow moderating trend will build for the majority of this week, with highs back in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The next storm system arrives Thursday, with a rain-snow combination as temperatures briefly climb into the low-40s. Friday will be sharply colder with snow showers. The weekend should be quiet, with highs back in the 30s. Looking ahead, temperatures will likely remain at "near average" levels next weekend into Christmas week.

TODAY: Breezy and Very Cold. Few morning flurries remain possible. Highs in the low 20s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the teens. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. Not as cold. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Chance rain-snow showers. Highs in the low 40s..

FRIDAY: Colder again with a few snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

