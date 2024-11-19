Today's Forecast: Tracking Scattered Showers and Mild Temperatures

The forecast from FOX17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Tracking rain showers and wet pavement for this morning's commute. This won't be an all-day rain, as we expect the most widespread rain this morning and again later this evening. Temperatures will be mild this afternoon, with highs approaching 60-degrees. Winds will be on the increase this afternoon, with sustained south-southeasterly winds at 10 to 20 mph with 30 mph gusts. These showers are part of a stronger system which will bring extended chances for rain and even our first snowflakes of the season developing Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs in the 40s are expected starting Wednesday, with lows near freezing. The colder temperatures will likely support at least a period of rain mixed with wet, slushy snow Thursday. Lake Effect moisture will be the main reason for precipitation Friday and Saturday, although staying mostly rain showers. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with periods of rain likely. Highs around 60. Winds southeast/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and breezy with lows in the mid-40s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s early, then gradually falling through the day. Winds westerly at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers and chilly temperatures. Highs near 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low-40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

