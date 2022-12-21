Today's Forecast: The cloudy calm before the storm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds are broken this morning, allowing for temps to drop into the mid teens. Today is the last quiet day with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid/upper 20s. Look for a blast of Arctic air moving in tomorrow! Daytime highs will only be in the lower 20s with overnight lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens. This blast of cold air is part of a larger system. We are tracking more potential widespread snow accumulations for heading into and throughout Christmas weekend. A major winter storm will impact the entire region beginning Thursday and continuing into Sunday with significant snow, wind, blizzard conditions, and Arctic cold. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for our everyone across West Michigan for Thursday evening to Saturday evening. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates as Christmas gets closer. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle/upper 20s. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: A major winter storm will begin impacting the region. We expect cloudy skies with the chance of rain/snow, or a rain/snow mix. Temperatures build in the evening into the low/mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and very windy with snow likely. It will be heavy at times. Blizzard conditions are possible! Arctic cold arrives! High temperatures in the upper 20s early, then falling through the day into the teens! Winds could gust to 50 mph or stronger.

SATURDAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and very windy with snow likely. White-out or blizzard conditions possible, especially early in the day. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold too. Highs in the teens, wind chills below zero.

SUNDAY / CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Chance of lake effect snow showers or flurries. Highs in the teens, wind chills in the single digits.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance for snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube