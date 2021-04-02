Tonight's Forecast: Extra clouds, cool and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Laura Velasquez: A warm front will approach the area tonight, increasing clouds across the area. This will keep temperatures from falling below 30°. The front will be east of the area tomorrow afternoon, allowing readings to get into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Saturday evening. The clouds will also fade quickly after the morning tomorrow. Winds will be fairly strong tomorrow, with gusts between 30 to 35 mph at times. Even warmer weather is in store Easter Sunday, with all of West Michigan getting to around 70°! The chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the picture by the early to middle of next week as well above normal temperatures are to continue.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower/middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Clouds early give way to some p.m. sunshine. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with late-day showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some showers and a t'storm possible. Highs in the upper 60s.