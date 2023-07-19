Today's Forecast: Sunshine with increasing humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly clear skies are on tap this morning with a refreshing start for our temps. Heat returns later today though with highs reaching the middle 80s and partly cloudy skies. Humidity will build in the late afternoon and evening today, as well. Thursday will feel muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. We are under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather on Thursday, although this could be adjusted as we get closer to the event. Dry skies return just in time for Friday and Saturday. A few more scattered showers or storms are possible late Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance for a few showers and storms. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and muggy with scattered showers and storms likely. Some may be on the strong side. Breezy, too. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms late in the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms late in the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

