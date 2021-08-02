Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Happy Monday! Today calls for a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the mid 70s and low humidity. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are forecast the remainder of the week, with temperatures climbing well into the 80s by the weekend. Upper 80s near 90 degrees may be arriving by the beginning of next week. Fun fact: On August 2nd, the average high and low for Grand Rapids is 82 and 63, but by August 31st the average high and low for Grand Rapids falls to 79 and 59.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool, comfortable. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds west-southwest light.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. West-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

