Today's Forecast: Sunshine stays, 60s return

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Our last chilly night of the next week leads into our first day in the 60s since last Saturday! Frosty areas will give way to sunny skies and a pleasant forecast through early next week. High pressure settling in will usher in a wind direction change from the south, which will help to pull up warm air as well as keep most of West Michigan in full sunshine. Each day through Sunday will be warming up by a few degrees. Highs in the 70s return by the end of the weekend or early next week! Rain seems possible at the tail end of the 7-day or at the end of next week, as lots of variables remain inconsistent. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny and seasonable Highs in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and warmer. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies, quiet and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: A few clouds finally return to the afternoon skyline. Highs in the middle 60s.

