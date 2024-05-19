Today's Forecast: Lots of sunshine, lakeshore breeze

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: The weak cold front that cut across the state overnight was weaker than anticipated, meaning we dodged any showers! The passing cold front will still shift our wind, even if it doesn't affect our temps. Highs today will be in the middle 80s away from Lake Michigan, but 70s for shoreline communities with a northwest lake breeze. 60s persist for overnight lows the next few nights as well, so the air conditioning is becoming more and more necessary. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Monday, with a better chance for stronger storms on Tuesday. We are under and SLIGHT and MARGINAL RISK across West Michigan. Click here for an analysis of our severe weather potential. Another cold front slides through Wednesday morning to finally break our streak of 80s. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible overnight. Most won't see measurable rainfall. Wind southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Any chance for a lingering shower will come to a close around sunrise. Mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm air. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Wind west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, continued unseasonable warmth. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers mainly in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

