Today's Forecast: Sunshine and very warm!

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Patchy fog is around to start Saturday, with the most impacted areas being along the lakeshore and north of Grand Rapids. A MARINE FOG ADVISORY is in effect through noon today. Make outdoor plans for this weekend! Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A weak cold front slides through early Sunday morning with some cloud cover and an isolated shower, but the cold front is weak and will not slow down our warming trend. Heat continues to build next week with highs in the low/mid 80s. We have a chance for storms starting Monday afternoon, with a better chance for stronger storms Tuesday. Click here for a analysis of our severe weather potential. Another cold front slides through Wednesday morning to finally break our streak of 80s. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to party cloudy skies and unseasonably warm. Small chance of a pop-up shower south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers overnight. Most won't see measurable rainfall. Wind shifts from south at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Shower chance is gone by sunrise, with mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm air. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Wind west at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, continued unseasonably warm. Chance of evening/night showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

