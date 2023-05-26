Today's Forecast: Sunny with seasonal temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cooler temperatures settle into West Michigan this morning, dropping into the 30s and 40s. Clear skies and light winds made way for a potential of patchy frost in our northern communities. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties until 8 A.M. today. Warmer air and sunny skies are on tap for this afternoon and the weekend! Your Memorial Day Weekend looks dry and warm, with temperatures rising to the 80s. A few models hint to seeing our first 90 degree day by next week. Our dry stretch continues through the work week. Make the most of this sunshine! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny, seasonable, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

