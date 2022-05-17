Today's Forecast: Sunny with cooler temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly clear skies and cool temperatures are in store for West Michigan this morning. Today begins mostly sunny to partly cloudy with clouds building by mid/late evening. A weak system takes aim at West Michigan overnight into Wednesday. A few showers are possible on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Cooler air settles in this week, with high temperatures expected to return to the 60s and 50s today and Wednesday. Temperatures rebound on Thursday, returning to the mid 70s. The thermometer hits it's highest point this week on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Along with the heat, perhaps more storms will arrive on Friday afternoon and evening. Most of lower Michigan is already in a severe weather outlook for possible storms on Friday, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts as we draw closer to this event. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds thicken in the evening with a chance of overnight showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers building in. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. Some may be strong to possibly severe. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Some early lingering showers possible; otherwise drying and clearing skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

