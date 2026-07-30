Today's Forecast: Sunny & Warmer, A Bit Humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Today will be another dry and sunny day with high pressure still in control. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the middle to upper 80s along with a slight increase in humidity. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase by early Friday evening as our next storm system rolls in. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Saturday, especially early, with a few showers possibly lingering into early Sunday. It won't be a washout, but Saturday morning through mid-afternoon has the highest chance of showers and thunderstorms in West Michigan. Rain amounts from this system look to be around 0.25"-0.5", with some locally higher amounts possible, especially farther south. Luckily, we are not currently in a severe weather risk for this system. The heat will be building back in heading into August with highs in the middle to upper 80s early next week with sunny skies.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 80s, lower 80s along lakeshore. Wind W/NW at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Wind SW at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy, with chance late P.M. showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind SW at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance of a few showers early, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

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