Today's Forecast: Sunny, warm, pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The Omega blocking weather pattern that began last week will hold steady for most of this week as we start the month of June! Dry and pleasant weather continues through Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. With low relative humidity and continued dry conditions, an increased fire risk is now prevalent. Be very careful when burning campfires or brush, as they have the potential to ignite surrounding vegetation quickly. We may start to see red flag watches/warnings issued for the fire threat! As the Omega Blocking pattern starts to break down towards the end of the week, humidity levels will also begin to increase. This transition will open the door with our next opportunity for rain and scattered shower and thunderstorm chances returning Friday night into Saturday. Considering how dry May has been overall and how long it's been since we've seen appreciable rain, we can definitely use it! More heat in the mid 80s is likely as we start next week.

TODAY: Sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind northeast light.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. A bit more humid. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer, and more humid. Chance of P.M. and nighttime showers. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Humid. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80.

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