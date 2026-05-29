Today's Forecast: Sunny, Warm, & Breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Our sunny, dry, and warm stretch of weather continues for about the next week due to an upper level blocking pattern in the jet stream known as a Omega Block. This pattern forces warm air all the way up into southern Canada, and any low pressure systems that try to move in get pushed into the Northeast or Hudson Bay area.

Today will be another nice day with sunshine and warm temperatures. A cold front will move through tonight, bringing gusty winds on Saturday. Combined with dry air and low humidity, fire danger will be elevated. Be mindful of outdoor burning or anything that could create sparks. If you're going to Lake Michigan this weekend, an east wind will keep wave heights less than 1 foot. Daytime highs through next Tuesday will be in the 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Each day will be sunny, with a few clouds around here and there. This dry and warm pattern is not expected to break down until late next week. Our next rain chance will hold off until next Thursday, potentially Thursday night.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Breezy, Wind W/NW at 10-15 mph, gusts 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind E/NE at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Wind E 10-15 mph, gusts 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80. A few showers are possible late in the day.

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