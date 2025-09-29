Today's Forecast: Sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: This spectacular stretch of Fall weather is thanks to a huge area of high pressure that will continue to remain in control across the region. For comparison: "average" highs this time of year are in the upper 60s with "average" lows in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs through Tuesday will reach the 80-degree mark; and will cool slightly for the middle of the week into the mid 70s. Even those slightly cooler mid-week temperatures will be several degrees above average. Warmer air returns by the end of the week into the weekend, with highs back up to around the 80 degree mark! Unfortunately, even though the dry weather is nice for outdoor activities, the drought conditions will continue to worsen across many West Michigan communities. There's no sign of any significant storminess or precipitation coming our way this week...perhaps a few showers Saturday P.M. and night as a weak front slides in, but the timing may change. More activity developed in the Tropical Atlantic off the Southeast coast of the United States with Tropical Storm Imelda and Hurricane Humberto creating stormy weather along the Atlantic coast and dangerous surf conditions from Florida to the Carolinas. At this point, neither storm is projected to make landfall in the United States. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds north/northeast light.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs near 80. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of a few P.M. or night showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube