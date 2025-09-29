WEST MICHIGAN — It will be a busy week in the tropical Atlantic basin, with two named systems to start the week. At this point, it's expected these systems will create dangerous surf conditions along with strong winds and coastal showers and storms, but neither is expected to make a direct hit on the United States.

Tropical Depression 9 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Imelda; which will likely become at least a Category 1 Hurricane. Imelda is creating dangerous conditions for portions of the Bahamas and Cuba, and could cause heavy rainfall and flash flooding along the coastal areas of the Carolinas.

Hurricane Humberto is a dangerous and major hurricane, at one point a Category 5 storm. At this point, it is going to cause dangerous conditions in the northern Bahamas and Bermuda. Dangerous rip currents will develop along the East Coast, from Florida and coastal Georgia to the coastal Carolinas.

Both Imelda and Humberto will veer away from making a direct hit on the United States, though the outer bands of both storms will create strong wind and waves along with bands of showers and storms.

Here's a link to the National Hurricane Center for the latest information on both storms.

