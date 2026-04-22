Today's Forecast: Sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Some patchy fog is possible this morning, otherwise look for sunny skies and warm temperatures in the lower 70s. A few thunderstorms are possible along/south of I-94 this afternoon along a front. Look for more sunshine and warmth in the 70s Thursday and Friday. Great days to be outside! It will be mainly dry the next two days, but an isolated shower is possible Thursday before our main rain and thunderstorm chances increase Friday evening and night. At this time temperatures are expected to remain above normal for the next several days, even into the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny, warm, and pleasant. Chance of a shower/storm along/south of I-94 this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of an early evening shower/storm south of I-94, otherwise becoming mostly clear and mild. Lows in in the lower 50s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy unseasonably warm. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with evening and nighttime showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms. Severe weather not expected. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Early morning pre-dawn lingering showers, otherwise some morning cloud cover, but becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy by afternoon. A bit cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of P.M./nighttime showers/storms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Lingering shower early, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube