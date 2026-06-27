Today's Forecast: Mostly Sunny & Warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Highs today will climb to around 80 with a mix of sun and clouds, and this will likely be our last "comfortable" day for awhile. A huge warm-up is in store Sunday and beyond as a ridge of high pressure builds in, with an extended stretch of dry but increasingly hot and humid weather through next week. This area of high pressure will act as a "heat dome", trapping the heat and humidity inside. Highs will climb into the middle 80s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. A stretch of 90+ degree days is expected from Monday through Friday, and with high humidity, heat indices will rise to near 100+ each day as well. Because of the potentially dangerous heat, FOX 17 Weather Ready Alerts have been issued for each day, Monday through Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s during this time, so there will not be much relief from the heat. Stay safe, cool, and hydrated during this heat wave! There will be a few low end rain chances towards the middle of the week due to the hot and humid conditions, but better chances for showers and storms will arrive on Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80. Wind ENE at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Wind ENE at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind SE at 10-15 mph. Chance late P.M/nighttime showers and storms.

MONDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Chance A.M. showers, then partly cloudy to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s and heat index around 100 degrees.

TUESDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s and heat index around 100 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s and heat index around 100 degrees.

THURSDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s and heat index around 100 degrees.

FRIDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Partly cloudy with chance showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid, Highs in the low 90s and heat index around 100 degrees.

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