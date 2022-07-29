Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Get ready to enjoy a beautiful weekend ahead. High pressure brings clear skies and low dew point temperatures (less humid) across West Michigan. We will see this perfect stretch of weather sticking around today through Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s today, climbing to the middle 80s by Sunday. It will be a stellar weekend to spend outdoors! The next chance for rain arrives late in the day on Monday as a cold front approaches. As of now, forecast models are suggesting a big warm up for next week with high temperatures back in the lower 90s! For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, coo,l and comfortable. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Light westerly winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for afternoon & evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube