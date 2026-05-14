Today's Forecast: Sunny, pleasant, warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A much warmer and more active pattern is on the way! We flip the pattern beginning today as a huge (summer-like) warming trend begins. Expect lots of sunshine with temperatures reaching the mid/upper 60s today. Even warmer temps are expected Friday with a high near 70 degrees. Over the weekend, temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Unsettled weather is expected beginning Sunday and lasting into early next week with rounds of showers and storms, especially for Sunday and Monday. Mild air will continue to be around into next week with chances for showers lingering as well.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. Warmer too! Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear this evening, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds...maybe a light shower or two, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny and mild. Highs around 70. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and hot. Thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Some spots may reach 90! Likely the warmest day of the year so far!

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

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