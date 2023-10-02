Today's Forecast: Sunny, near record high temps

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Welcome to October! The first day of the month was summer-like hot, and the start of the work week is more of the same! West Michigan can anticipate a few more days of heat with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows and afternoon highs will be near record warmth for October 2nd ,3rd, and 4th! Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of a cold front, but expected to remain dry during the day. Our next chance for widespread rain holds off until Wednesday night and/or Thursday when the cold front passes. This looks to be the full transition into consistent Fall-like air, as temperatures plummet to the 60s and even mid 50s by the end of the week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny skies. Near record high temps! Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10. The record for this date is 87 set in 1971.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds south light.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Near record high temps! Highs in the mid 80s. Winds south at 6 to 12 mph. The record for this date is 85 set in 1953/1919/1900.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds through the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Sharply cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

