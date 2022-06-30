Today's Forecast: Sunny, hot, humid and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies settle in for early this morning. Sunshine, heat, and a strong breeze are the top headlines for today. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s is in store, along with southwesterly wind gusts over 30 mph. Due to the strong winds, high wave heights between 3 to 6 feet are possible. Today is NOT the day to swim in Lake Michigan or be on the piers. Click here for more information about the Lake Michigan forecast. In addition, there is a Clean Air Action Day today as well. Do your best to limit your gas-powered vehicles and equipment, reduce your energy use, and try not to fill up your gas tank during the day. A cold front slides through the state on Friday, providing the chance for showers and storms. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain. The month of June has been predominately dry with below normal in precipitation, so we're welcoming in any rain chance at this point! The majority of our July Fourth Holiday weekend appears dry with highs in the low to middle 80s! Start making your outdoor plans for Independence Day. The next chance for rain after the holiday pops up on Tuesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. More humid and breezy. Highs around 90. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A passing cold front brings the chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

4th of JULY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

