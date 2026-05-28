Today's Forecast: Sunny, Dry, Warm... Repeat

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: The next 7 days or so will be sunny, dry, and warm... this stretch of weather is due to an upper level blocking pattern in the jet stream known as a Omega Block. This pattern forces warm air all the way up into southern Canada, and any low pressure systems that try to move in get pushed into the Northeast or Hudson Bay area. Daytime highs today through next Wednesday will be in the 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. You can put the rain gear away as there are no rain chances in the forecast, and sunshine is expected each day. This pattern is not expected to break down until late next week. Enjoy some time outside!

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds E/NE at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s around 50. Winds E/SE at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Breezy, Winds W at 10-15 mph, gusts 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s around 80.

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