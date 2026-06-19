Today's Forecast: Sunny, breezy, and warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Ending the work week on a nice note as temperatures return to the 70s under a sunny sky. There will be a chance for a some passing showers overnight, with a few spotty showers lingering into early Saturday. The rest of the day will be dry and pleasant for any outdoor plans, but it will be a bit breezy. Summer officially begins on Sunday at 4:24 A.M.. It's the summer solstice: the precise time the sun is as far north of the equator as it will ever get (23.5 degrees) and marks the longest day of the year. However, it won't be feeling like summer with highs only in the low 70s. Sunday is also Father's Day and it will be mainly dry for most of the day, but rain showers will move in during the late afternoon especially south near I-94. Rain and storms will continue through Sunday night and into Monday morning. Temperatures remain cool through next week with continued highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s, and occasional chances for rain.

TODAY: Mainly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Breezy, Wind WNW at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind WSW at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance spotty showers early, then turning mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Breezy, Wind W at 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of P.M. and night showers/storms. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Chance showers and storms early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers and iso. thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 70s.

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