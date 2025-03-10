Today's Forecast; Sunny, breezy and mild

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A taste of early Spring weather will prevail across West Michigan this week. Plenty of sunshine will fill our skies today, as breezy and mild conditions continue to be the rule. High temperatures will make a run at 60-degrees in many inland areas, which would be the first 60-degree reading in 2025! Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy all week, with the next best chance for any precipitation holding off until late Friday into Saturday. A weak cold front slides through the region early Tuesday, but there won't be enough moisture for the front to create any precipitation. Cooler air will follow for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs slipping into the upper 40s to near 50-degrees. Those readings are still several degrees above "average" for this time of year. Temperatures will be cooler near Lake Michigan each day. Much of lower Michigan is experiencing drought conditions, so the grass and brush fire threat will remain high until widespread rain arrives. The next impactful weather event arrives Friday night into Saturday with rain and the potential for the first round of thunderstorms of the season.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny to Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-upper 50s. (Cooler near Lake Michigan) WINDS: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and quiet. Not as chilly. Lows in the low 40s. WINDS: SW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Breezy and cooler. Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. WINDS: W-N 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low-60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Evening and overnight rain and the chance for thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: Windy and warm with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler, with highs near 50-degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

