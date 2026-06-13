Today's Forecast: Sunny and warmer, showers and storms tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: More sunshine is on the way today with warmer temperatures in the lower 80s. There's a chance for showers and storms this evening, more likely after sunset and overnight cold front passes through. The Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan placed in a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) meaning an isolated storm or two could be strong with a main threat of gusty winds, but the overall severe weather threat is low. Rain will linger into the day Sunday, clearing out through the afternoon. Temperatures crash behind the front on Sunday with highs only in the upper 60s to around 70. Cooler temperatures in the low to mid 70s continue through week, with shower chances Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Wind SW at 10-20 mph. Chance showers & storms late/overnight, isolated strong storm possible.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 50s/lower 60s. Wind W at 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers/storms early, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s around 70. Wind NW at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers late in the day. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Showers likely. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

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