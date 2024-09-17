Today's Forecast: Sunny and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The overall pattern over our region isn't going to change this week. That means each day will start off comfortably, but then get quite warm in the afternoon. Our high temps the next several days will continue to be in the 80s. Luckily, there won't be much in the way of humidity. We'll likely stay dry the entire week, although a tropical system moving onshore in the Mid-Atlantic will try to throw some clouds and sprinkles into Southeast Lower Michigan Wednesday/Thursday, but nothing is expected for West Michigan except perhaps some high/mid level clouds. Basically, it will continue to be warm with quiet weather for the foreseeable future. In fact, we will likely remain above normal in temperatures for the remainder of September! We really could use some rain at this point, and there is almost none in the forecast for the next 7 days. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low/middle 80s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the middle 50s. Light east winds. Don't forget to check out the full harvest moon!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

