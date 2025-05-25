Today's Forecast; Sunny and Pleasant Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A good deal of sunshine will prevail today and tomorrow, as West Michigan enjoys a dry Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. Temperatures remain cooler than "average", with highs stuck in the 60s. "Average" highs are in the low-70s for this time of year. Clouds will be on the increase starting Tuesday, with the chance for a few rain showers later Tuesday night. An occasional round of showers will be possible each day through Friday, but each day will also feature several day hours. Highs will climb back into the "seasonable 70s" by the end of next week, with even warmer air on the horizon by the weekend. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates. Have a pleasant, peaceful, and safe holiday weekend!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 70s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s

