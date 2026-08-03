Today's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We'll enjoy sunshine, seasonable temperatures in the low 80s, and low humidity today. Another great summer day is expected Tuesday with high sin the mid 80s. Rain and storm chances will return midweek as a system approaches Tuesday night into Wednesday. The front will move slowly or stall out briefly, with a shower/storm chance continuing into Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 80s all week with mornings mainly in the 60s. Today, August 3 marks the final time our sunset will occur at 9 PM. It won't happen again until May 16, 2027! Yes, our daylight jours are growing shorter.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds north/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds west/southwest light.

TUESDAY: Sunny to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms. Highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

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