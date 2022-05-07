Today's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Dry conditions settle in this weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The best Mother's Day gift this year will be the forecast! Plenty of sun is in store for Mother's Day, with just some high/mid level clouds arriving during the afternoon hours and high temperatures in the upper 60s! By next week, heat and humidity will increase into the low/mid 80s! We expect a long, dry, warm stretch of weather through (perhaps all) of next week. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the upper 60s. For the latest forecast, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds northeast 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Patchy frost possible. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

MOTHER'S DAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, increasing high/mid level clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds southeast 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm! Highs around 80.

