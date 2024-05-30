Today's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure will deliver full sunshine today and again on Friday. High temperatures will gradually warm through the week with readings getting back into the mid/upper 70s tomorrow, and 80s by Sunday and beyond. More showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, may be coming in Saturday afternoon/evening. Sunday will be dry with the return of rain and thunderstorm chances Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Sunny, comfortable, pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Another good star gazing night! Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Some high level clouds arrive later in the day and evening. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of afternoon/evening showers...perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. A slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Chance of showers/storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube