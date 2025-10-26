Today's Forecast; Sunny and Cool Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It's another frosty morning across West Michigan. Plenty of sunshine will fill the skies across West Michigan today, with afternoon highs expected to reach the low-mid 50s. The pattern remains dry and slightly cooler than "average" through the middle of the week, with high temperatures holding in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. No major storms are on the horizon for West Michigan anytime soon. At this point, a few showers are possible for Halloween. A major hurricane is taking aim on Jamaica. Hurricane Melissa will cause massive devastation on Jamaica; eventually moving toward Eastern Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds: SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Another frosty night. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid-50s. Winds: E 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance shower. Highs: Near 50-degrees.

SUNDAY: Remember to "Fall Back" a hour, as Eastern Standard Time Returns. Chance shower. Highs: Low-50s.

