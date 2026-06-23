Today's Forecast: Sunny and Comfortable Summer Day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Today will be another really nice day with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Our neighborhoods along the lakeshore could be a bit cooler in the lower 70s due to the wind coming off of the lake. Our next storm system is set to move into the area on Wednesday. This will bring us some showers during the day and maybe a few thunderstorms in the evening. There may be some lingering showers Wednesday night before rain chances wrap up early Thursday. Significant rain/severe weather is not expected. After that system comes through, a big warm-up is set to begin. West Michigan will finally see the return of some Summer heat by this weekend with highs in the 80s. Even warmer air is expected to come in next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s. Wind NNW at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers early, P.M. showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Chance few showers early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

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