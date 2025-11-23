Today's Forecast; Sunny and Breezy Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A relatively "mild" Sunday is on tap for West Michigan with plenty of sunshine. It will become a bit blustery this afternoon, as a northwesterly wind becomes gusty at times. Highs will flirt with 50-degrees this afternoon. Today through Tuesday could feature the "final 50s" of the season, as a much colder air mass is on the horizon starting Wednesday. Changes begin to unfold Tuesday, with widespread rain showers developing along with the first of two low pressure systems which will impact our weather this holiday week. Colder air arrive with a secondary low by early Wednesday morning, with temperatures dropping through the 30s and a wintry mixture of rain and snow. Even colder air will move into the region later Wednesday into Thursday and Friday, with scattered snow showers. At this point, accumulation does not look to be significant; though could be just enough to produce slippery travel conditions at times for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Looking ahead into the first week of December; a "colder than average" pattern shift is ahead. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy. Highs around 50. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing cloudiness. Breezier and a touch "warmer". Highs in the low 50s. Winds: S 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers; Snow may begin to mix in with the rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

THANKSGIVING: Much colder with scattered snow showers, especially near the lakeshore. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Cold with scattered lake effect snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Remaining cold with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-30s

SUNDAY: Chance wintry mix. Highs in the mid-30s.

