Today's Forecast; Dense Fog Advisory; Sunnier Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10AM, as patchy fog is developing across West Michigan this morning. The fog will dissipate quickly, with more sunshine returning to close out the weekend. The stubborn cloud deck on Saturday kept a lid on temperatures; with an official high only reaching 59-degrees. That was the coolest afternoon high temperature since May 23rd! With more sunshine, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Widespread frost is not a concern for the next several days, as morning temperatures will hold in the 40s through much of the week. Slightly warmer air is on the horizon for the beginning of the week, with afternoon highs approaching the 70-degree mark for Monday and Tuesday. Unfortunately, most of the Lower Peninsula remains in a moderate to severe drought, and only isolated rain chances are possible toward the end of next week. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: SE 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight Chance Shower. Highs in the low-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight Chance Shower. Highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Chance scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

