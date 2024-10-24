Today's Forecast: Sunnier, calm Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Highs today will top out in the lower 60s after another morning back in the middle 30s. We had a 20 to 30 degree temperature change from Wednesday morning lows to this mornings lows! Another cold front Friday brings our best chance for showers in the last two weeks. Rain amounts will be around a quarter of an inch, which isn't a soaking, but we will take what we can get. Grand Rapids has a four inch rainfall deficit since September 1st. This weekend looks to quiet back down with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s! No rain until the middle of next week once again. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing with showers by 6 A.M.. Lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Morning showers, then gradual clearing in the afternoon. Total accumulations between .2" and .4". Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a south breeze. High in the lower 70s.

