Today's Forecast; Summer-feeling Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Another mid-Summer feeling day will prevail across West Michigan today. Plenty of sunshine will continue to fill the skies. Winds will be on the increase, creating hazaardous conditions at Lake Michigan. A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT is in effect due to dangerous swim conditions at most Lake Michigan beaches. In addition, a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is in effect due to high waves and hazardous boating conditions. This will likely be the last of the 80s of the season, and likely the year. For comparison: "average" this time of year are highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s. There is also a growing concern for grass and brush fires, as drought conditions are continuing to worsen across West Michigan. Scattered showers are finally in the forecast early next week...mainly later Monday into Tuesday. Those showers will come along with a significant pattern shift; dropping high temperatures into the "seasonable sixties" starting Tuesday right into next weekend. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Windy and warm. Mostly Sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: S-SW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Breezy, clear and mild. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Isolated daytime shower or thunderstorm. Widespread showers arriving late evening into the overnight. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and sharply cooler with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: October Weather Reality! Partly cloudy and much cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s. Lows in the 30s. (Patchy frost possible)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Chance isolated shower. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance isolated shower. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low 70s. Lows near 50.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube