Today's Forecast: Stronger morning storms; otherwise partly cloudy and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — Forecast from Fox 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of West Michigan under a SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms. Click here for an analysis for the severe weather potential today. High temperatures will also be in the upper 80s today with more humidity once again. Showers will linger into Wednesday morning, especially south of I-96, but will trend dry into the evening. Mid-week we will then take a dry break much of Wednesday and all day Thursday with daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Showers and storms return to end the work week and kick off the weekend. Stay alert with FOX 17 News.

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some may be strong to severe. Afternoon sunshine with an isolated chance of a pop-up. Highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering morning showers. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening shower chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening shower chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

