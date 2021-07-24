Today's Forecast: Strong to potentially severe storms this afternoon and evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A few pop-up thunderstorms and showers are likely this Saturday morning, as a warm front passes across West Michigan. This brings our initial wave of showers and storms. The second wave develops as a cold front passes in the afternoon and evening, firing up our best chance to see strong to potentially severe storms. West Michigan is currently under a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday, with the primary threat being damaging winds. Keep in mind - lightning and heavy rain are also likely with any storms that manage to develop. High pressure returns on Sunday, returning sunshine and fair weather to the region. Get ready for the heat to crank up it up a notch! Highs to finish the weekend and through the middle of next week will likely approach 90 degrees.

TODAY: Partly sunny and humid, with scattered showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe with gusty winds. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Clouds develop in the evening hours. Highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

