Today's Forecast: Stray showers possible, heat & humidity stick around

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: After widespread severe thunderstorms in West Michigan produced damaging winds, hail and heavy rain, quiet skies will finally settle into the forecast to wrap up the week. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s today with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few lingering, stray showers will be possible through the morning. Dew points remain elevated, which will keep us feeling muggy. Slightly cooler air will sweep in by the weekend as a cold front slides through the state. Thankfully, we'll get a break from the heat and humidity this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the middle 70s! We will stay with dry sunny skies through the weekend and start of next week! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and warm. Chance of a stray shower. Highs in the upper 70s, lower 80s. Still somewhat humid. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Dew points begin to drop. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance for a few showers, otherwise partly cloudy, cooler, less humid. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and more comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

