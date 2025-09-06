Today's Forecast: Still breezy, isolated showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: Temperatures will be hovering at mid-October levels the next few days, before warmer weather returns next work week. Weekend highs will still be in the low to mid 60s during the day and 40s at night! It will also be breezy, with winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph most days with higher gusts, though not as windy as it was earlier Friday. There is a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY and BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT through Sunday evening to account for the high waves and dangerous currents at the lakeshore. Waves could be 5 to 10 feet at times. An isolated shower possible is possible Saturday, especially along the lakeshore but most stay dry. Early next week more moderate temperatures return with highs in the mid 70s and only scattered rain chances through the week. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as chilly. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

