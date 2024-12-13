Today's Forecast: Some sunshine, still cold

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Reports came in of over 11" of snow in Oceana county with this last winter event. The Grand Rapids area recorded widespread 5-6", with locally higher amounts. Temperatures only in the 20s stick around today, but expect sunshine to develop (after some morning cloud cover) during the day, making it feel much nicer than Thursday. This cold blast won't last long, as high temperatures climb back into the mid/upper 30s Saturday, and lower 40s on Sunday. We could reach 50 degrees Monday as rain chances are with us Saturday night through Monday. In fact, we have a slight concern for the possibility of some initial icing Saturday night as the precipitation may start as freezing rain. We do expect a changeover Saturday night into Sunday morning as mainly rain, but the beginning or onset may start at freezing rain with some icing possible. Stay with FOX17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Morning clouds and flurries, otherwise becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 20s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Winds chills in the single digits and teens.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows around 15. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer with rain developing after sunset. This may start as freezing rain with light icing possible in some areas before transitioning to all rain. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds east at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning rain showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Some locations may briefly reach 50!

TUESDAY: Temperatures fall under mostly cloudy conditions. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube